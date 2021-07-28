A Human Rights Watch investigation accused Israel and Palestinian armed groups of committing war crimes during an 11-day Israeli offensive on the Gaza strip in May, and called for an International Criminal Court inquiry into their violations during the assault.

The investigation focused on three Israeli strikes that killed 62 Palestinian civilians in this period, concluding that there were no evident military targets in the vicinity during the assault. It said other strikes also are likely to have violated international law. Some 260 people were killed in Gaza, including at least 67 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry. One soldier and twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel.

“Israeli forces carried out attacks in Gaza in May that devastated entire families without any apparent military target nearby,” Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch said.

The report also said Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups committed unlawful attacks by launching more than 4,000 unguided rockets and mortars into Israel and HRW will release its findings regarding them separately.

The HRW’s investigation into the crimes during the Israeli aggression on Gaza in May wasn’t the first. In May, Amnesty International said Israel had a pattern of targeting residential homes in Gaza and called the rockets fired from Gaza by Palestinian armed groups into Israel unlawful. Some other human rights organisations and Amnesty also have called for an ICC investigation after the May attacks.

Why do human rights groups insist on a criminal investigation by ICC?

Failure to investigate the war crimes ‘seriously’

According to HRW’s Simpson, a need for an ICC investigation stems from authorities’ failure to investigate laws of war violations committed in or from Gaza.

“Israeli authorities’ consistent unwillingness to seriously investigate alleged war crimes, as well as Palestinian forces’ rocket attacks toward Israeli population centers, underscores the importance of the International Criminal Court’s inquiry.”

For Toby Cadman, International law specialist and co-founder of the Guernica Group, the sole purpose of such investigation is to seek justice, even though a symbolism of such investigation would play its part.

“This is about change. This is about holding people accountable for their crimes. Symbolism won’t change that. Real action might,” Cadman told TRT World.

While Israel refuses to recognise ICC’s jurisdiction, says its probe is politically motivated.

So far, Israel has performed over 30 criminal probes and its military is conducting investigations to determine whether rules had been breached during the attacks on Gaza. However, HRW calls these investigations “whitewashing” and points out that the organisation’s researcher’s access to Gaza to conduct further investigations was blocked by Israel.

Cadman said that it matters not whether Israel accepts the jurisdiction of the ICC or not and Israel’s complaints of being unfairly targeted will have little impact.