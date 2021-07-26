US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi have sealed an agreement formally ending the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after US troops were sent to the country.

Biden and Kadhimi met in the Oval Office on Monday for their first face-to-face talks as part of a strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq.

Kadhimi is seen as friendly to the United States and has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias.

A US-led coalition invaded Iraq in March 2003 based on charges that then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's government possessed weapons of mass destruction. Saddam was ousted from power, but such weapons were never found.

In recent years the US mission was dominated by helping defeat Daesh militants in Iraq and Syria.

More US attention on China