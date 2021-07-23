The beheading of Noor Mukaddam, the daughter of a former ambassador, on Tuesday has shocked Pakistan, with social media inundated by an outpouring of anger and outrage that reignited a debate on violence against women in the country.

Mukaddam, 27, was found murdered in a house in an upscale neighbourhood in the capital Islamabad on July 20.

Police arrested a suspect, Zahir Jaffer, a friend of the victim, at the scene later that day.

Jaffer was booked under charges of premeditated murder.

On Thursday, Islamabad police recommended the suspect be placed on an Exit Control List to ensure he does not flee the country.

Suspect 'in his senses'

At a press conference earlier this week, senior police officer Attaur Rehman said despite having a history of drug use, Jaffer had been “in his senses” at the time of his arrest.

Rehman said when the police found him, Jaffer had been bound and tied by someone who was called to the scene of the crime before law-enforcement arrived, without specifying who.

The police officer confirmed that Mukaddam and Jaffer had known each other before the assault took place.

Rehman told reporters police had seized the murder weapon and that a gun had also been recovered with a bullet stuck inside.

A police investigation is ongoing into the murder and its motives, while the suspect was remanded to custody.

Noor's funeral took place on Thursday.

"The barbaric murder of young woman, Noor, in Islamabad is yet another horrifying reminder that women have been and are brutalized and killed with impunity," said human rights minister, Shireen Mazari.

"This must end. We are committed to ensuring no one is above the law and culprits having influence and power cannot simply 'get away'."