The United States has recently carried out air strikes as it backed the Afghan army's bid to repel a Taliban offensive, the Pentagon said, with the withdrawal of international forces from the country all but complete.

"In the last several days, we have acted through air strikes to support to the ANDSF," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, referring to Afghan government forces.

"We continue to... conduct airstrikes in support of the ANDSF," he told reporters at a press briefing, adding that head of the US Army Central Command (Centcom), General Kenneth McKenzie, had authorised the strike.

READ MORE: What are Afghanistan’s political scenarios as the Taliban makes new gains?

'Committed to helping' Afghan forces

Kirby said he could not provide details on the air strikes, but reiterated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Wednesday statement that the United States remains "committed to helping the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government going forward."