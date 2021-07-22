Church bells rang out across Norway Thursday as the prime minister called on the country to stand up against the hatred that drove right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik to go on a killing spree a decade ago that left 77 people dead.

Speaking to survivors and relatives of the victims on the 10-year anniversary of the attacks, Prime Minister Erna Solberg urged empathy and tolerance.

"We must not let hate stand unopposed," Solberg said in a speech at a memorial ceremony near the government headquarters in Oslo, the site of the first attack.

Ten years ago, Anders Behring Breivik, disguised as a police officer, tracked and gunned down 69 people, mostly teenagers, at a summer camp run by the youth league (AUF) of Norway's Labour Party on the island.

His more than one hour-long killing spree began shortly after he had detonated a fertiliser bomb outside a government building in Oslo, killing eight people.

'Still present'

In the face of attacks, the then-Labour Party prime minister and current NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg promised to respond with "more democracy" and "more humanity".

"Ten years ago, we met hatred with love," Stoltenberg said in a speech during a church memorial service on Thursday.

"But the hatred is still present," he said. And recent attacks in the country confirms the former prime minister’s assertion.

Just this week vandals scrawled "Breivik was right" on a memorial for Benjamin Hermansen, who was killed by neo-Nazis in 2001 in what was billed as Norway's "first racist crime".