Tajikistan held the largest military exercise in the country's history as the Taliban continue their sweeping advance in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The Central Asian nation mobilised 130,000 men from its military reserve in addition to 100,000 active servicemen for the three-hour exercise, President Emomali Rakhmon said on Thursday at a military parade later that day, urging vigilance amid fighting to the south of the border.

The 230,000 members of the security forces were alerted for the test on 2300GMT on Wednesday.

Rakhmon also said 20,000 troops has been redeployed to the Afghan border.

READ MORE:Afghan govt and Taliban resume peace talks in Qatar

Show of force

The military drill was the first of its kind in the 30-year history of the former Soviet country and was broadcast on state television.

It involved testing of all weapons used by the Tajik army, including ground, aviation and artillery forces.