Israel is coming under fire for the role of its Ministry of Defence in approving the sale of cutting-edge spyware to countries previously exposed for its use in repressing dissidents and violating human rights.

Allegations include knowingly aiding authoritarian regimes in spying and cracking down on citizens, senior political opposition figures, and in some cases, heads of states. This approval was granted multiple times, in spite of repeat violations that lead to the death of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, as well as the arrest and torture of UAE activist Ahmed Mansoor in 2016, among many others.

NSO Group, a leading Israeli cybersecurity company with deep ties to the state’s intelligence community has become the subject of international controversy for the third time after a comprehensive investigation leaked 50,000 spyware targets which included hundreds of journalists, activists, business executives and politicians.

The latest revelations indicate an Israeli hacking group’s software was found to have compromised the phones of at least 37 phones belonging to journalists, activists and individuals close to late journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Far larger in scope, the software has led to the death of a journalist in Mexico and seen active use in India against activists, journalists, doctors, opposition politicians, businessmen and even ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes following a major investigation by the Washington Post and a number of other media groups working with Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories, French journalism non-profit, posing chilling implications of the role played by states with no qualms over hacking, monitoring and cracking down on free speech and human rights activism.

The organizations also published a list of 50,000 numbers containing targeted individuals in over 50 countries. Though the majority of the numbers are still unattributed, they include at least 189 journalists, 85 human rights activists, 65 business executives, and over 600 politicians, diplomats and officers, not to mention several heads of state.

Journalists, in particular, were targeted from organizations including CNN, AP, NYT, WSJ, Bloomberg, Le Monde, Financial Times and Al Jazeera.

Repression Incorporated

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard delivered a scathing statement, describing the NSO spyware as “a weapon of choice for repressive governments seeking to silence journalists, attack activists and crush dissent, placing countless lives in peril.”

This comes following an earlier report published in 2020 by Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity non-profit, that traced 36 infected devices owned by journalists, producers and executives working for Qatari news channel Al Jazeera. The hacks were traced back to the Israeli-based NSO group, which managed the hack without getting targets to click on anything, referred to as zero-click vulnerability.

This marks a dramatic upgrade in capabilities, where targets still needed to click on malicious links to unwittingly grant access to a hacker as recently as 2016.

Long time coming

The UAE’s focus on building cyberwarfare capabilities has not been without impacts for the region. In 2015, Saudi Crown Prince advisor Saud al Qahtani, who would later be fired for playing a role in the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist and dissisdent Jaml Khashoggi, would hire the UAE’s DarkMatter group.

The UAE also brokered a meeting between Saudi Arabian representatives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israel’s NSO Group. The deal would hand Saudi Arabia the tools it needed to realize full spectrum surveillance of its adversaries, through NSO Group’s flagship spyware Pegasus. The same software has resurfaced multiple times in recent years in hacks of activists and journalists, with its use found again in the most recent revelation of 50,000 hacks.

The very same spyware was used to hack journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s phone prior to his murder, as well as a broad array of dissidents, enemies and political opponents.

NSO Group has been sued by several parties including Facebook over its penetration of Whatsapp, a close friend of Khashoggi, and several Mexican civil society figures. With lawsuits being presented in an Israeli court however, little was done to censure the organization which enjoys far-reaching connections to the Israeli military and intelligence community.

The ongoing investigation reveals the real-life impacts of Pegasus on freedom of speech, leading to death, arrest or the violation of privacy at the lowest degree.

While NSO group claimed these attacks should be seen as rogue use of their software, little was said about the reality that they have profited significantly from human rights abuses given their leading position in the loosely regulated spyware market.

In a previous investigation, TRT World detailed efforts by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to build an offensive cybersecurity capability, beginning by hiring former NSA operatives to man invasive surveillance programs against human rights activists internally, and political dissidents abroad.

After establishing a basic infrastructure through American company Cyberpoint, the UAE would establish its own cyberwarfare body and keep the surveillance project in-house.

Named Project Raven, the surveillance operation would target hundreds from Turkey, Qatar, Yemen and Iran between 2016 and 2017 according to a Reuters report.

Third denial

NSO Group did not take responsibility for the third discovery of abuse through its software, instead denying the “false claims”, “wrong assumptions” and “uncorroborated theories”, while emphasizing the company’s belief it was on a “life-saving mission.

The targeting of the 37 smartphones would appear to conflict with the stated purpose of NSO’s licensing of the Pegasus spyware, which the company says is intended only for use in surveilling terrorists and major criminals. The evidence extracted from these smartphones, revealed here for the first time, calls into question pledges by the Israeli company to police its clients for human rights abuses.