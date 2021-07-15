An Afghan official said "an indefinite ceasefire" had been negotiated with local Taliban leaders in a western province that had come under assault by the militants in their sweeping campaign across the countryside.

Badghis governor Hesamuddin Shams said on Thursday no time frame had been set for a truce, which comes after the Taliban last week stormed the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw – their first major attack on a city since US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country in early May.

"The ceasefire between Afghan security forces and the Taliban began at around 10:00 am today (0630 GMT). The ceasefire was brokered by tribal elders," Shams told AFP.

"Ten tribal elders had taken the responsibility of ceasefire, so they first talked to the Taliban, and then talked to the local government and both sides reached a ceasefire," Shams said.

A spokesman for the Taliban denied they had agreed to a ceasefire but said they had left the city to avoid civilian casualties. "Qala-e-Naw is the only city in Afghanistan where the Taliban announced a ceasefire," said Abdul Aziz Bek, the head of the provincial council in Badghis. Afghan officials in the capital, Kabul, were not available to comment.

Taliban's speedy advance

After taking hold of the rest of the province, Taliban militants swooped on Qala-e-Naw, where Afghan forces and Taliban fighters engaged in street battles.

Afghan forces, which have been facing a crisis in the country, later said they had flushed the militants out of the city.

The Taliban have captured scores of districts across the rugged countryside, as well as key border crossings with neighbouring countries, choking off revenues much needed by Kabul while also filling their own coffers.

On Wednesday, they captured the border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan, raising their flag above the town.

READ MORE:Afghanistan neighbours wary of new refugee crisis as Taliban advances

Strategic border crossing closed

Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday that the Afghan side of the border crossing was in the militants' hands.

Border officials on the Pakistan side in Chaman swiftly shut the crossing, causing chaos for traders and families queuing up to cross.

"An unruly mob of about 400 people tried to cross the gate forcefully. They threw stones, which forced us to use tear gas," said a security official on the Pakistan side, who asked not to be named, adding that the situation was later brought "under control".

He said around 1,500 people had gathered at the border Wednesday waiting to cross.

READ MORE:Hundreds of Afghans flee to Tajikistan as Taliban advances

An Afghan Taliban source told AFP that hundreds of people had also gathered on the Afghan side, hoping to travel in the other direction.