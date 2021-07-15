Kurtulus said he and Flynn became friends way before Flynn served as the National Security Advisor between January 22 to February 13, 2017. According to Kurtulus, Flynn's sound educational background allowed him to sift through a vast amount of information about FETO, which he had collected from various sources, including Kurtulus, and come to the conclusion that Gulen led a "vast global network" that fit the description of "a dangerous sleeper terror network."

Why couldn't the US government accept Flynn's viewpoint? Kurtulus said the answer probably lies in a conversation he has had with a former congressman, who told him, "When American interest is done with him (Gulen), then maybe (the US will extradite him)".

When asked about how Gulen funds FETO, Kurtulus said the group is laundering money through American schools.

"The money is coming from charter schools in the United States. Right now, the money goes through these schools into subcontracting with their allies and with their friends, who come to repair the school or have stationary material to sell to the school etc... That's how they are laundering their money, through these channels of charter schools in the United States, which is netting them almost a billion dollars of American taxpayers' money," Kurtulus added.

Kurtulus warned that FETO members have "infiltrated" federal American institutions as well.

"Have you ever heard of the ROTC program? It is called The High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Program of the United States military. So, students in high school can get their education but also be part-time officers and go into military training. So, there's no doubt in my mind that this group is infiltrating institutions in America by using programs like the ROTC. They are copying similar steps that they implemented in many other states around the world, especially in Turkey, of infiltrating the judicial system, the halls of power, police system or any other intel agency."

Kurtulus said FETO has again taken advantage of America's campaign finance and bought the support of several influential Democratic Party lawmakers, who would do his bidding in the government and save him from the extradition.

"I have a saying that American domestic and foreign policies are on sale," he said. "That's why campaign finance needs to be restructured in America. This group, this cult movement has continued to make political contributions to influence politicians in the halls of power. One great example is Councilman Joe Borelli from Richmond County. This man has travelled to Turkey, has taken campaign contributions from the [FETO] terrorist group."

Kurtulus said the Turkish American community is quite young in the US as Turks began to migrate to the US in large numbers during the Clinton administration in the 1990s. Therefore, he said, they are not assertive enough when it comes to shaping the American foreign policy and helping Ankara and Washington iron out differences.

"Lobbying firms haven't been that effective because when you go to a politician's office, he knows that's a lobbyist that's coming into his office, he will give him time, he will listen to his argument, but the chances of implementing or taking what he says tremendously serious, is very low on the Richter scale versus a contingency of his constituents in his district, coming to him with similar arguments, will be much more heavier in weight for him to take into account versus a lobbying firm. So, empowering individuals, educating them is what I think will be more powerful than a lobbying firm."