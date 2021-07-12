At least 50 people died in a fire in the Covid isolation ward at a hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya, Iraqi health officials said.

"The victims died of burns and the search is continuing," Haydar al Zamili, a spokesperson for the local health authorities, said late on Monday. There are fears there are many victims still trapped inside the building, he added.

Sixteen people have been rescued so far, a medical source said late on Monday.

The fire was still ongoing, according to an AFP correspondent.

Videos shared online showed thick clouds of smoke billowing from the Al Hussein hospital.