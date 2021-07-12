A Jordanian state security court has sentenced two former officials to serve 15 years in prison each over an alleged plot involving the half-brother of King Abdullah II against the Western-allied monarchy.

Lt. Col. Muwafaq al-Masaeed, a military judge, announced the verdict on Monday, following a closed-door trial that consisted of just six hearings. The two were sentenced to 15 years for each of two felonies, but the judge said only one sentence would be imposed on them.

Bassem Awadallah, who has US citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges.

They are alleged to have conspired with Prince Hamzah, the king’s half-brother, and to have sought foreign assistance.

The two were arrested in April over an alleged plot against the kingdom involving Prince Hamzah, the king's half-brother and a former crown prince.

The royal family says it resolved the dispute with Hamzah, whose exact status is unknown but was never formally charged.

Awadallah's US lawyer says his client alleged he was tortured in Jordanian detention and fears for his life.

The three Jordanians were accused of fomenting unrest against the monarch while soliciting foreign help.

Hamzah denied the allegations in video statements released in April after he was placed under house arrest, saying he was being silenced for speaking out against corruption and poor governance by the ruling system.

Both defendants had pleaded not guilty.