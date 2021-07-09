President Emmanuel Macron has said that France would start closing its bases in northern Mali before the end of the year, part of a drawdown of French troops fighting militants in the Sahel.

"The shutdowns of these sections will start in the second half of 2021 and be completed by early 2022," Macron said on Friday during a press conference following summit talks with the leaders of five West African nations.

France would reduce its force to 2,500 to 3,000 troops over the long term and focus on special regional forces instead, he said.

Macron announced last month that he would start removing much of the 5,100-member Barkhane force in the Sahel after eight years of helping local forces stave off the threat from rebels linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh.

Macron on Friday said this was made possible by in part by the changing nature of the threat as well as the capabilities of local armies and support from other European nations.

He insisted that France would remain a long-term partner for the G5 countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.

