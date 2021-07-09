South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has pledged not to return his country to war as the country marked 10 years of troubled independence with little to rejoice.

"I assure you that I will not return you back to war again. Let us work altogether to recover the lost decade and put our country back to the path of development in this new decade," Kiir said in a televised address marking the milestone on Friday.

He hailed a "new spirit of dialogue" among political rivals and said the Transitional Government of National Unity would focus on economic reforms and improving security.

But on Friday, there was none of the jubilation that greeted statehood, with people told to stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kiir made his speech in front of one of the presidential offices in the capital Juba.

Kiir had warned this week that the cash-strapped state was in no position to celebrate, blaming international sanctions for keeping prosperity out of reach.

The international community has used the anniversary to urge South Sudan's leaders to do more to improve the lot of its 12 million population.

Nearly 400,000 deaths in 7 years

At midnight on July 9, 2011, raucous celebrations erupted as the world's newest nation was born and the people of South Sudan cheered the end of a decades-long struggle for statehood from Sudan.

But the revelry was short-lived.

Just two years later South Sudan was at war with itself, the task of nation-building forgotten as its liberators tore the country apart, dashing expectations of a glittering future.

Close to 400,000 people would die before a ceasefire was declared in 2018.

But today the country is more fragile than ever, confronting looming starvation, political insecurity, economic ruin and natural calamities.