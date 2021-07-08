China has declassified its new unmanned underwater drone designed specifically to target "enemy" submarines, a recent report said.

The project to build such a drone dates back to 1990s and its specifics were revealed in an academic paper last week, reported South China Morning Post on Thursday.

The drone was test-fired in Taiwan Strait without human input a decade ago.

The drone "could detect a mock craft, use artificial intelligence to identify its origin, and hit it with a torpedo."

The project, the report said, is funded by China's People's Liberation Army.

"It is unclear why China has now declassified details of the test, but the tension over the Taiwan Strait has recently escalated to its highest point in decades," the report noted.

READ MORE:The future of war and deterrence in an age of autonomous weapons