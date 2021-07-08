South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma has turned himself in to prison to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, his foundation said.

In a historic ruling, the Constitutional Court last week handed Zuma a 15-month term for snubbing anti-graft investigators.

Police had earlier on Wednesday warned they were prepared to arrest the former president by a midnight deadline to enforce the ruling, unless the top court instructed otherwise.

But Zuma decided to make his way to an unnamed prison in his home province of Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN).

"Please be advised that (ex) President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order," the foundation tweeted on late Wednesday.

"He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN," it said, just minutes before the deadline expired.

Eligible for parole within four months

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, will be eligible to be released on parole in just under four months, the authorities said on Thursday.

Under the country's correctional regulations, "the former president will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence has been served," Justice Minister Ronald Ramola told reporters.

Zuma "will be afforded dignity throughout his term of incarceration," he said, speaking in front of Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Court challenges

A convoy of cars believed to be carrying Zuma drove out of his homestead at high speed about 40 minutes before the cut-off time for him to give himself up.

Zuma had mounted a last-ditch legal defence and refused to turn himself in by Sunday night as the court ordered. Under the ruling, police were given three days to arrest him if he failed to surrender.

He had pleaded with the court for an 11th-hour reprieve.

In an urgent request to the Constitutional Court late Wednesday, Zuma's lawyers asked it to "direct the suspension of its orders... to prevent our client from being arrested prior to all legal processes being finalised".

Zuma's first application to halt his arrest was heard on Tuesday but the judgement was reserved until Friday.

Separately, he has pleaded with the Constitutional Court to reconsider and rescind its jail order. That challenge will be heard next Monday.