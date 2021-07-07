The complete restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) would come “at the appropriate time”, said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to the Kashmiri leaders’ plea for the restoration of Article 370 last week.

This came in a multi-party meeting summoned by PM Modi. Previously, Home Minister Amit Shah has also made similar remarks. It has become a habit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to make such statements. However, nobody seems to know what time the BJP deems appropriate.

While the fate of over 12 million people hangs in uncertainty, vague nomenclature treads the Kashmiris’ toes regularly.

The Prime Minister invited 14 Kashmiri leaders for the meeting from the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Indian National Congress and BJP, including four others who demanded full restoration. The meeting was a clear signal of the government’s conciliatory mood regarding restoration. But the question remains when and in what form.

Kavinder Gupta, one of the meeting attendees from BJP J&K, was recorded saying post-meet that one should not even think of restoring Article 370 itself.

Such statements somehow imply “restoration,” but stripped of all the provisions under Article 370.

Besides, the government’s insistence upon constituency delimitation in Jammu and the Kashmir Valley; and an election before the restoration also informs the picture that the government might have in mind for the new Kashmir.

A delimitation commission for J&K was established in early 2020, tasked with the responsibility to demarcate electoral constituencies of the region per the 2011 census, roadways, geographical impacts and the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

This could mean a considerable change in the electoral outlook of J&K. The commission’s plan, as known so far, incorporates seven new constituencies for Jammu.

Before the abrogation of Article 370, the region had 109 constituencies in total: 46 of them were from the Valley and 37 from Jammu. The remaining 24 were vacant, kept for Pakistan- administered Kashmir, while two were from Ladakh.

With seven additional constituencies in Jammu, the tally would go up to 116. There is a seemingly communal nature to the demarcations. Jammu is a Hindu-majority area that could give great electoral leverage to BJP and its like-minded parties, if at par constituency-wise with the Valley.