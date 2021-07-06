Researchers in Iceland have concluded that shorter working hours for the same pay resulted in people being just as productive, if not more, in a study described as an "overwhelming success" by its authors.

The study carried out between 2015-2019 ran large scale trials with a reduced working week of 35-36 hours which saw more than one percent of the country's population, around 2,500 people, partaking.

Following the success of the trials, the country's trade unions campaigned for a shift in working patterns which has since resulted in 86 percent of the country's workforce working shorter hours or gaining the right to shorten their hours for the same pay.

Other key findings from the study found that the wellbeing of workers dramatically improved. For example, employees reported perceived stress and burnout went down drastically while work-life balance and their general perceived health improved.

"This study shows that the world's largest-ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success," said Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, a UK based think tank that oversaw the study with the Association for Sustainable Democracy (Alda) in Iceland.

Stronge added that the study shows that the "public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks – and lessons can be learned for other governments."

During the trials, the cost of shorter working hours remained neutral for the government, suggesting that working less doesn't result in less economic output from employees.

Gudmundur Haraldsson, a researcher at Alda, said, "The Icelandic shorter working week journey tells us that not only is it possible to work less in modern times but that progressive change is possible too.

"Our roadmap to a shorter working week in the public sector should be of interest to anyone who wishes to see working hours reduced."

Other countries trialling a shorter working week

The Covid-19 pandemic has given many developed and developing countries an opportunity to rethink what a post-pandemic working world will look like.