Four people have been found dead as a huge fire raged for a second day in Greek Cyprus, razing tracts of forest and gutting dozens of homes in a blaze one official called the worst on record.

The blaze on Sunday, fanned by strong winds, affected at least 10 communities over an area exceeding 50 square kilometres in the foothills of the Troodos mountain range, an area of pine forest and densely vegetated shrubland.

"Its one of the most destructive (fires) we have experienced, unfortunately, with victims," Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told reporters from the area.

The state would stand by and support all those affected, he said.

READ MORE: Canada puts military on standby to evacuate fire-threatened towns

The area includes some of Greek Cyprus's most picturesque mountain villages. Witnesses said slopes of lush pine or fruit tree orchards had been turned to smouldering black stumps on a barren grey landscape.

"It will take them at least 10 years to grow back. How are we to survive?" said farmer Andreas Costa, 70, who wept as Anastasiades tried to comfort him.

"It burnt everything," Costa told state TV.

The victims were found dead close to Odou, a mountainous community north of the cities of Limassol and Larnaca. In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said it had been informed by Greek Cyprus authorities that the victims were Egyptians.