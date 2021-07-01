In recent days, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has made an "unusual" request for Israeli permits to purchase 'riot control' equipment and additional means to disperse demonstrations for the Palestinian security services.

The Palestinian Authority needs to refill its arsenal after it has used it to suppress protests in Ramallah and other West Bank cities that erupted following the killing of the prominent PA critic, Nizar Banat, who was held in its custody.

This equipment will be bought from Israel and funded by foreign donors who are interested in sustaining the PA and ensuring Israel's interests are well-preserved.

Scenes from the crackdown on the latest protests are typically seen when Palestinians are resisting the Israeli occupation.

Thousands of Palestinians were brutalised by Palestinian police forces as well as Fatah loyalists in plainclothes.

They have beaten protestors and fired heavy barrages of tear gas and stun grenades. Dozens were injured, including several journalists, and many were arrested.

Nizar Banat's death and the suppression of protests that followed were a slap in our faces. But, unfortunately, after all our painful sacrifices over the past couple of months, and amid the revival of our liberation spirit and ensuing international solidarity, one of our main obstacles to liberation - namely the PA - struck again.

Nizar's killing and what followed was not an unfortunate act or a "miscalculation". On the contrary, it was a deliberate act of sabotage against the momentum the Palestinian liberation movement was gaining.

On the first day, the PA silenced a leading critic by killing him and the following day, they fired at protestors. The third day, they sent their loyalists to the street to show support for Mahmoud Abbas while beating protesters, harassing female protestors and stealing their phones to post their private conversations and photos publicly.

Journalists, too, were attacked, their phones stolen and many were blocked from documenting the assaults on protesters.

Not only does the PA adopt practices of the Israeli occupation, whether by killing, firing at protesters or weaponising patriarchy, it also helps divert attention from Israel's crimes.

The same day Israeli bulldozers were demolishing a shop in Silwan, a Palestinian neighbourhood in Jerusalem facing ethnic cleansing, Fatah loyalists were busy leading a smear campaign against Palestinian protestors.

These practices also aim to create internal divisions and cleavages that are meant to exhaust and distract us.

Tragically, Banat's case is not the first.

Lawyers, journalists and rights groups have documented dozens of cases of abuse, torture and death involving Palestinian security forces.

The Palestinian Authority has been persecuting Palestinians for two reasons: resisting the Israeli occupation or criticising its practices, from corruption and nepotism to security coordination and collaboration with the Israeli occupation.