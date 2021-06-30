Hundreds of children are incarcerated in adult prisons in northeastern Syria, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, disclosing their plight as inmates for the first time.

The children, mostly boys, have been removed to prisons from al Hol, a desert camp, the aid agency said.

The camp is believed to be run by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terror group, which leads the SDF forces.

Most are women and children who fled there after Daesh's last enclaves collapsed two years ago.

Local authorities have said that many are associated with Daesh terrorists.

"Hundreds of children, mostly boys, some as young as 12, are detained in adult prisons, places they simply do not belong," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for the Middle East, told a news briefing.

Findings shared with officials

The ICRC made 36 visits to places of detention across Syria last year, the only agency with such access.

It requires private talks with inmates on their treatment and conditions, but its confidential findings are shared only with the authorities.

It has access to some places of detention in northeast Syria – a YPG-controlled area – a spokeswoman said, declining to give details.

The ICRC also renewed its appeal for countries to repatriate their nationals from the al Hol camp and keep families together, "as international law requires.”