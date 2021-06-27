WORLD
4 MIN READ
Families hold onto hope as Miami building collapse toll rises to 9
Scores of rescue workers remained on the massive pile of rubble, working to find survivors among the more than 150 people who remain unaccounted for in eastern US city.
Families hold onto hope as Miami building collapse toll rises to 9
Rescue team look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 26, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. / AFP
June 27, 2021

The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to nine, the local mayor said, more than three days after the building pancaked as residents slept.

"We were able to recover four additional bodies in the rubble... So I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine. We've identified four of the victims and notified next of kin," Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters in Surfside, near Miami Beach on Sunday, adding that one victim had died in hospital.

She did not confirm how many people are still missing. Late Saturday officials had said 156 people were unaccounted for after Thursday's collapse.

The 12-storey oceanfront Champlain Towers South pancaked in the middle of the night Thursday as residents slept. Surveillance video of the collapse showed it coming down in just a few seconds.

The rescue operation has been agonizingly slow and painstaking, and fears of a much higher death toll are climbing with each passing hour –– though rescuers have stressed that there may yet be survivors trapped inside the rubble.

READ MORE:'Deep fire' slowing rescue effort at collapsed Florida condo as toll rises

"My heart is with the community of Surfside as they grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue," President Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday, offering any federal assistance needed.

TRT World'sYunus Paksoy reporting from the US city said families are still holding out hope their loved ones will be pulled out alive from the rubble.

Frustration and anger at the wait

Families of the missing have expressed frustration and anger at the wait as concerns grown about the building's condition before the collapse.

Recommended

A study in the 1990s had showed land subsidence in the area, while an engineer's survey of the building in 2018 had pointed to "major structural damage" to a concrete slab beneath a ground-level pool deck, as well as "abundant" damage inside the parking garage.

Authorities have stressed that the reason for the collapse is not yet known, and could take months to determine.

US media have reported that one resident filed a class-action lawsuit against the building's owners seeking compensation for victims less than 24 hours after the tragedy.

READ MORE: Anger at Miami disaster response as families demand answers

Safety audit of older buildings

A lawyer for the building's owners told The New York Times that work was "just about to get started" on the multi-million dollar repairs.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Saturday that local officials were "considering potentially evacuating" a nearby building that was built by the same developers, around the same time, as the collapsed structure. But he said there were no indications of immediate danger there.

Mayor Cava said the county would immediately undertake a one-month safety audit of all buildings 40 years or older. 

READ MORE:Many feared dead in Miami residential building collapse

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda