Thousands of families have fled their homes after days of heavy fighting between the Taliban fighters and government forces in Afghanistan's northern region, officials said.

The insurgents have seized villages and roads in far-flung areas in recent days, triggering fierce battles with the Afghan National Army.

"The situation is getting worse. There is no electricity or access to basic necessities. My family, including me, fled from Kunduz to Kabul but there are many families that are left behind and stuck in very difficult circumstances," Abdul Rauf, a resident of Kunduz city, told TRT World.

"If the fighting does not stop, we will be witnessing a humanitarian crisis in Kunduz. People there have no access to food or water at the moment."

'We don't have any hope for our future'

Heavy fighting also continues in Paktia, Baghlan, Khost and Kandahar province with Afghan officials saying the security situation of the country is "deteriorating".

"Last week Taliban captured around six districts in Paktia. Although the Afghan security forces pushed back the Taliban and cleared those areas, the insurgents continue to attempt to recapture them," Taj Mohammad Mangal, a member of Paktia's provincial council, told TRT World.

"In the current situation, the presence and support of air force is very important."

Sultan Shah, 42, a resident of Zazai Aryoub district in Paktia province, recalled the horrors of the fighting between the Taliban and the government forces saying everyone was "in a constant state of fear".

"Many families left behind their homes and fled. Local market was shut for a few days and we didn’t have access to enough food or water," Shah told TRT World.

"Many families are still stuck there and mobile networks don’t work there so we don’t know what happened to them."

Fashim Gul, a resident of Mosa Khail district in Khost province, said people who could afford to leave have fled the fighting.

"There are many families who are stuck, they don’t have enough to eat to survive. Many people were sick and could not be taken to hospitals. If this continues we don’t have any hope for our future," Gul told TRT World.