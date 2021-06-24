It’s a global tragedy. The pandemic cataclysm in India has exploded with gory and unforgiveable consequences. It has crushed the Indian health system, taken several hundred thousand lives, infected tens of millions, and eradicated any hope of containing the contagion.

What is worse, is that with the appropriate medical provisions, the crisis could have been prevented or at least better managed. Instead, there was trauma and scenes of horror and heartbreak.

No one was spared; neither rich nor poor. Doctors begged for oxygen for loved ones, a son for help for his mother, a retired army general died in front of a military hospital that refused him care.

There was not even enough wood to burn the bodies in accordance with Hinduism's last rites. Out of desperation, people were dumping bodies into the Ganges, or, burying them in shallow graves. The stench was overwhelming. It was all horrifying and should have aggravated soul-searching, introspection and a resolve to not allow such devastation to resurface. Yet, those lessons have not been learnt. Why?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus variant in India as a "global concern." It said preliminary studies show the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants.

In addition, According to the WHO, the deadly Indian variant has already spread to more than 30 countries. Despite that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fascist government has ignored all the devastating signs and refused to announce a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

Actually, in a brazen disregard for human life and global safety, he continues to allow massive gatherings at election rallies and Hindu festivals, in the same fashion as the previously allowed Kumbh Mela – a super spreader event and catalyst for the upsurge in pandemic cases.

Worse, even though there is some reassuring news that the pandemic is slightly improving in India, there are credible accusations that the Indian government is fudging numbers. Or, simply put, lying.

Responding to that criticism, the Hindutva modus operandi is to follow a blinkered policy of pretending they don't hear what the world is saying. After all, if they can convince people that banging pots and pan will drive away the ghost of the invisible plague, then what good is truth.