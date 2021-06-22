Bitcoin has fallen below $30,000 for the first time in more than five months after hit by China's crackdown on the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

Just before 1400 GMT on Tuesday, bitcoin sold for around $28,890, a level last seen at the beginning of the year, with analysts citing Chinese efforts to curb trading and mining operations.

It later rebounded slightly to around $30,133 for a daily decline of 7.5 percent.

It has lost about 50 percent of its value since hitting an all-time high of $64,870 in mid April.

"Concerns mount over China's ongoing clampdown and fears that widespread acceptance of bitcoin and other digital currencies will be delayed because of concerns about their environmental impact," noted analyst Fawad Razaqzada at trading site ThinkMarkets.

Green backlash

Bitcoin faces a green backlash because so-called mining often uses electricity produced from fossil fuels, especially coal, he noted.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are mined by solving puzzles using powerful computers that consume enormous amounts of electricity.

China has now extended a crackdown on its massive cryptocurrency mining industry with a ban on mines in a key southwestern province.

The science journal Nature recently published a study showing that Chinese bitcoin mines represented a risk to the country's climate goals.