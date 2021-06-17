The US House of Representatives has backed the repeal of the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force that allowed the war in Iraq, as lawmakers pull back the authority to declare war from the White House.

The House voted 268 to 161 in favour of revoking the authorisation it gave former President George W. Bush to invade Iraq 19 years ago.

At least 49 Republicans joined Democrats in favour of repeal, a bipartisan vote that underscored prospects for reining in AUMFs that presidents from both parties have used to justify nearly 20 years of military actions around the globe.

The US Constitution gives the power to declare war to Congress. However, that authority has shifted to the president due to the "forever war" AUMFs, which do not expire - including the 2002 Iraq AUMF and one allowing the fight against Al Qaeda and affiliates after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Senate approval pending

To be enacted, the measure passed on Thursday must also be approved by the Senate - where its prospects are less certain - and signed into law by President Joe Biden, who has said he supports it.

"I look forward to Congress no longer taking a back seat on some of the most consequential decisions our nation can make," said Representative Greg Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urging support for the repeal.

"There comes a time when certain AUMFs simply become outdated and need to be repealed," Meeks said.

'Dangerous message'