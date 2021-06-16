WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea failing to tackle digital sex crimes, rights group says
In 2019, almost 45 percent of sexual digital crime cases were dropped by the country’s prosecution, compared to 19 percent of robbery cases and 27.7 percent of homicides, a report by Human Rights Watch says.
South Korea failing to tackle digital sex crimes, rights group says
Seoul, South Korea on April 1, 2021. / Reuters
June 16, 2021

South Korean authorities have been failing to properly tackle the country's widespread digital sex crimes against women, which have a devastating impact on victims, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has said.

South Korea is the world's 12th largest economy and a leading technological power, but remains a male-dominated society with a poor record on women's rights.

Digital sex crimes, or the sharing of intimate pictures or video without permission, are a massive problem in the country, where "molka" or spycam videos secretly filmed in public places are common, as is "revenge porn" – private sex videos filmed or shared non-consensually by disgruntled exes.

South Korean officials "in the criminal legal system – most of whom are men – often seem to simply not understand, or not accept, that these are very serious crimes," said HRW's Heather Barr, the report author.

READ MORE: South Korean lawyer fights for #MeToo victims

Spycams prevalent as victims ostracised

In 2019, almost 45 percent of sexual digital crime cases were dropped by the country's prosecution, compared with 19 percent of robbery cases and 27.7 percent of homicides, the report said.

Even when there were convictions, it found almost 80 percent of perpetrators received just "a suspended sentence, a fine, or a combination of the two" last year.

Recommended

"Digital sex crimes have become so common, and so feared ... they are affecting the quality of life of all women and girls," Barr said.

Spycams have become so prevalent that female police officers now regularly inspect public toilets, with women telling HRW they avoided using the amenities altogether.

One woman who spoke to Barr was given a clock by a male employer, which she put in her bedroom – only later finding out the device had been streaming footage to him for over a month.

Victims often feel deep shame and are socially ostracised, and an "alarming number" told HRW they had contemplated suicide.

The report comes as an anti-feminist backlash grows in South Korea, with companies accused of endorsing "radical feminism" being boycotted by some men.

Barr said "widely accepted harmful views" about women and girls were the root cause of the phenomenon.

The government has "not sent a clear and forceful message that women and men are equal," she said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion