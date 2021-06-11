WORLD
Gaza’s reconstruction critical for maintaining ceasefire: Hamas
Khalil al Hayya, deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau, says the organisation rejects threats related to the reconstruction of Gaza and would not make political compromises.
Palestinians are seen amid buildings damaged by the Israeli attacks in Beit Lahia, Gaza on June 07, 2021. / AA
June 11, 2021

Israel must speed up reconstruction of Gaza if it wants the ceasefire to continue, a senior figure from Hamas has said. 

In a statement early on Friday on the Al Aqsa TV channel, Khalil al Hayya, deputy head of Hamas Political Bureau, said the organisation rejects threats related to the reconstruction of Gaza and would not make political compromises.

Warning that Israel will face dire consequences unless it reigns in Jewish settlers in Jerusalem and at Al Aqsa Mosque, al Hayya said the ceasefire is in a fragile state and resolving such problems is crucial to strengthening it.

Al Hayya said a comprehensive national vision has not yet become clear, which makes it better for Palestine to postpone dialogue meetings in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Israel's attacks on the blockaded Gaza began on May 10 ended on May 21 after a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

A total of 254 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, were killed in Israel's bombing of Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
