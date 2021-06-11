Saudi Arabia women may be able to live on their own without legally needing consent from the male head of the family or guardian.

Arab media outlets reported the restrictive kingdom has amended part of a law, essentially allowing single women – unmarried, divorced or widowed – to live separately from their families without needing guardian consent.

The law, part of Article 169 of the Law of Procedure before Sharia, was scrapped and replaced by an amendment that permits adult women, of rational mind, to live in separate housing, Gulf News reported on Wednesday, citing Makkah newspaper.

The law was amended as part of a landmark ruling in favour of 32-year-old Mariam al Otaibi, a writer, who won her case in Saudi courts to live alone.

Otaibi spent more than 100 days in prison in Saudi Arabia after her father filed a complaint to police against her for leaving home and working without permission.