One million children in Gaza are in need of support, UNICEF Special Representative for Palestine LuciaElmihas said, highlighting the critical need to support family centres that provide mental health and psychosocial support to children in the territory.

Elmi while addressing a press conference with Lynn Hastings, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Gaza on Wednesday, said that fellow Palestinians who are trying to ensure that Gaza is free of explosive remnants of war are real-life action heroes.

"Half of the population in the Gaza Strip are below the age of 18. So we are talking about one million children today in Gaza in need of our support," Elmi said.

"So it's really important that we continue to support our children and their families including the parents to detect signs of stress and trauma so they can be referred to centers like these and to the counselors to be provided support as soon as possible," she added.

The UN's top humanitarian officials were talking to the media after examining the damage caused by 11 days of Israeli air strikes that killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children.

READ MORE: Israel shifts blame, accuses Hamas of using AP building to jam Iron Dome

More needs to be done