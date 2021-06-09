The Taliban have shot dead at least 10 mine-clearing workers in northern Afghanistan, the country’s interior ministry has said.

The attack on the mine-clearing workers came late on Tuesday in Baghlan province, where fighting has been heavy in recent weeks.

"The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency... and started shooting everyone," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters on Wednesday.

The SITE Monitoring website reported that Daesh had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Execution-style killing

Provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat said the workers were with the Halo Trust, the largest demining organisation in Afghanistan.

"The Taliban brought them into one room and opened fire on them," Basharat said. Fourteen people were wounded in the attack, he said.

A Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to a message-seeking comment. Halo Trust also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is strewn with mines and unexploded ordnance, and agencies have been working to clear them in the years since the Taliban were ousted in 2001.

50 percent withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan completed: CENTCOM