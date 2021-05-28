Mali's constitutional court has named Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of the post-coup junta, as the country's transitional president.

The judgment stipulated that Goita would "exercise the functions of transitional president to lead the transition process to its conclusion", following his seizure of power this week.

The constitutional court said it had made the decision due to the "vacancy in the presidency" following the resignation of caretaker president Bah Ndaw.

Soldiers detained Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane on Monday, before releasing them Thursday after they resigned.

Returning to civilian rule?