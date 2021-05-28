At least seven people have been killed in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in two overnight attacks blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, a monitoring group and a local official said, bringing the death toll in the region to 33 in three days.

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a monitoring organisation that has experts in the region, said on Friday that the assaults left seven people dead and two missing.

The attacks occurred along the road linking Beni and Kasindi, a strategic supply route for the Beni region protected by a Congolese army presence as well as UN peace keeping forces.

"The targets were firstly a truck that was carrying cocoa cargo towards Kasindi – the driver was shot dead and two other people were burned inside the vehicle," territorial administrator Donat Kibuana told AFP news agency.

"Then the same ADF (fighters) burned five people in their home," he said.

On Thursday KST said the toll from an attack overnight Tuesday in the same sector – the mountainous Rwenzori area of greater Beni – had risen from 13 dead to 26.

READ MORE: UN says 200 killed, 40,000 displaced in DRC by ADF militia since January