The UN civil aviation agency will launch an investigation into the May 23 diversion by Belarus of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council "decided to undertake a fact-finding investigation of this event," the statement said.

It added that, at a meeting, the body "underlined the importance of establishing the facts of what happened, and of understanding whether there had been any breach by any ICAO Member State of international aviation law."

The council "requested the ICAO Secretariat to prepare an interim report to the Council for a subsequent meeting of the current session."

READ MORE: Belarus releases transcript after Ryanair plane landing furore

International outrage