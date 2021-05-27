On May 20, voting polls opened up in a number of countries ostensibly to permit Syrians to partake in presidential elections. In Syria, voting is scheduled to take place within areas nominally controlled by the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad on May 26. The results of these fraudulent elections, which are in violation of UNSC Resolution 2254, are a foregone conclusion that will assuredly end in victory for Assad. However, after 50 years of degenerative authoritarian governance, ten of which have been mired in conflict, it is worth exploring whether or not the regime is capable of surviving in the long run.

A tale of two anecdotes

On January 21, 1994, Mohammad Makhlouf and Ali Duba entered the office of Hafez al Assad, then president of Syria. Duba, head of the regime’s Military Intelligence Directorate and Hafez’ right-hand man, and Makhlouf, his brother-in-law, were believed to be the only individuals in the state who were permitted to knock on his door without obtaining prior consent. Sensing the urgency of their visit, Hafez is rumoured to have anxiously looked onto their adjacent faces and asked one question: Has there been a coup?

The two men had arrived to inform him of the death in a car accident of his first and favourite son, Bassel, whom he had been grooming for presidential succession.

Funeral processions for Bassel were held first in the capital, Damascus, then in the Assad clan’s ancestral village of Al Qardaha, where the regime received delegations from across the Middle East. During one such visit, diplomatic representatives from Lebanon took off their shoes before entering the mosque where prayers were taking place, as is customary in the Islamic tradition. Upon exiting, they found that their shoes, in addition to some of their cars, had been stolen by members of the shabiha (armed smuggling gangs) linked to the president’s extended family, embarrassing Hafez to no end.

Beyond their value as entertaining anecdotes, however, these two stories beg the question of whether or not the Assad regime is living on borrowed time. Can a regime borne of such crippling levels of paranoia and corruption ultimately sustain its own longevity? Can it be saved from itself?

A dysfunctional foundation

In 1970, Hafez orchestrated a coup alongside a number of officers. Rebranded the ‘Corrective’ Movement by Hafez and his proponents, the mutiny saw the young secretary of defence hijack the Ba’ath Party and seize the state, declaring himself the secretary-general of the former and the ‘eternal leader’ of the latter.

Consumed by authoritarian paranoia, Hafez immediately sought to consolidate power. He began by targeting the two main pillars on which his ascension had been made possible – the Ba’ath Party apparatus through which he claimed legitimacy and the Alawite community from which he hailed – systematically neutralizing both of figures who resisted his reign. Organized opposition movements were quelled, the first among them were those with secular platforms that enjoyed high Alawite membership.

To augment this, Hafez strategically manufactured buy-in to his regime by securing the allegiance of the segments of society that had been alienated by the radical socialist policies of his predecessor, Salah Jadid. A degree of privatization pacified the Sunni bourgeoisie, particularly in Damascus, while tacit acceptance with regards to the exploitation of office and theft of public coffers sustained the allegiance of the cross-confessional entourage of officers who helped him ascend to power, as well as his extended clan.

Additionally, the Ba’ath Party expanded membership, with all its perks, to anyone willing to demonstrate absolute loyalty. This forged an institutional landscape absent of genuine doctrine and merit – and submerged in political opportunism. Securing material privileges trumped all other considerations. Corruption became endemic, as positions in office were sought out for access to clientelist networks. So mismanaged was the economy that inflation varied significantly by the year throughout Hafez’ reign, even peaking to 60 percent in 1987.

To curtail contestation from the state’s coercive machinery, the military and security apparatus were structurally and systematically coup-proofed. Allegiance to the ruler displaced professionalism in the armed forces, while the construction of multiple chains of command – including the development of elite ‘praetorian guard’ units that operated chiefly as parallel militaries to be leveraged against the regular forces – fomented a deeply dysfunctional army. Abuse of power was normalized, and personnel, from border guards and customs agents to prestigious commanders, pursued self-enrichment opportunities wherever possible. Smuggling – from artefacts to oil, drugs, arms, and merchandise – and bribery forged lucrative relationships between officers, the shabiha, and the business class.

Moreover, an intelligence infrastructure marked with several rival security agencies, collectively known as the mukhabarat, was produced, tasked with monitoring the populace, the armed forces, and one another. Autonomous inter-agency communication was largely prohibited, with each organization reporting directly to Hafez. With its army of informants, the mukhabarat became synonymous with state terror – and kept soldiers, agents, and officers perpetually distrustful of one another.

This distrust was compounded by a system of sectarian checks and balances. The power centers of the coercive forces, such as the officer corps, the commanders of the elite units, and the intelligence, were predominantly stacked with Alawites (roughly 12 percent of the population), the top echelons of which were generally dictated by kinship ties that composed the core of the regime. Conversely, Syria’s Arab Sunnis, though constituting the country’s largest ethnoreligious demographic at over 60 percent (and thus the majority of military conscripts), were underrepresented both among career soldiers and the officer class, particularly the top brass.

Aside from the sectarian hierarchy within the military-intelligence complex, the regime’s political and diplomatic class was largely staffed with Sunnis.

The institutional exploitation of communal cleavages was a key component of Hafez’ paranoia-laden political-security architecture, designed with the view that these divisions, when counterbalanced, would neutralize the capacity of potential challengers to form a united bloc capable of dethroning him. This formula served to keep the Alawite-dominated security sector and Sunni politicians perpetually apprehensive of one another’s motives, given where each was situated within the state’s structure.

For example, when Hafez temporarily stepped down from governing in 1983 due to illness, he appointed a six-member committee, all of whom were Sunni, to run the country. The manoeuvre was deliberately executed with the knowledge that, absent the allegiance of the Alawite officer corps, these men could not contemplate challenging Hafez. Though his brother, Rif’at, tried to use the Defense Companies – the overwhelmingly-Alawite praetorian unit he commanded – to seize power, other praetorian forces were rapidly mobilized to halt his advance, the most important of which was the Special Forces.

Yet, in 1994, when its commander Major Gen. Ali Haydar objected to Hafez’s decision to prepare Bashar al Assad for presidential succession in the wake of Bassel’s death, he was immediately relieved of his position and arrested shortly after. Although his loyal forces were among the most specialized in their airborne assault training, they were nevertheless divided and subjected to considerable reshuffling.

Under Hafez, an economically mismanaged police state took form, ruled by a clique of his cronies and their surrogates who viewed the state as an avenue for self-enrichment. Coercion, co-option, and division were tools utilized to indefinitely preserve a system that benefitted them while the tacit understanding regarding the prospect of imprisonment should anyone deviate from Hafez’ official line became an unspoken fear colouring the daily life of ordinary Syrians. The Assad regime’s trade-off – merit for loyalty – along with its divisive tactics, fashioned a state apparatus in which incompetence was the defining feature across institutions. This came at the expense of state cohesion.

Like father, like son? Bashar’s “reformist” dysfunction