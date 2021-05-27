Somalia's government has announced that delayed elections would be held within 60 days, following months of deadlock over the vote that erupted into violence in the troubled country.

"About the schedule of elections, the national consultative forum agreed that elections will be held within 60 days" with the exact dates to be determined by the electoral board, deputy information minister Abdirahman Yusuf announced on Thursday at the conclusion of talks.

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional state presidents signed an agreement to allow elections to take place after an impasse that had held them up for months, the state-run broadcaster said on Twitter.

Clan elders were meant to have selected lawmakers in December, who in turn were due to elect a new president on February 8.

Both procedures failed to take place, amid disputes over a number of issues including the composition of an election commission which would supervise the voting.

READ MORE: Somali president calls for talks on delayed election to ease tensions

Political crisis