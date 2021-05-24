Bitcoin has fall down 13 percent after the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency suffered another sell-off that left it down nearly 50 percent from the year's high.

Bitcoin fell to $32,601 at 1800 GMT (2 pm ET), losing $4,899.54 from its previous close. It hit a high for the year of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 17 percent to $1,905 on Sunday, losing $391.31 from its previous close.

Bitcoin markets operate 24/7, setting the stage for price swings at unpredictable hours.

"Many point to bitcoin's volatility as untenable," wrote RBC Capital Markets' Amy Wu Silverman in a research note published on Saturday. "Indeed, Bitcoin makes severe and dizzying swings."