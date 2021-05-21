For years a real estate firm in western Germany has systematically discriminated against migrants and Muslims by using racist codes in its internal documents, local media has reported.

Brebau GmbH, the second-biggest real estate company in the city of Bremen, used codes to tag applicants according to its confidential classification system, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The code E40 indicated "people of colour" according to the company's internal documents, while KT was used to tag Muslim women in headscarves, DE referred to "German citizens," and WE meant applicants seen as "well integrated" into Western society.

Discriminatory system for at least three years