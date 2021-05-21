The bombs have stopped dropping on Gaza, as have the rockets and projectiles launched out of the besieged territory. A temporary and unconditional ceasefire has been secured by Egypt. This really is deja vu.

We were there in 2008-9, 2012 and 2014. Israel attacks Gaza, Palestinian militants respond with rockets and other projectiles. Intermediaries try to secure a ceasefire. The Israeli prime minister and defence minister claim they need more time to complete the mission. The mainly American-made or American funded ‘smart’ bombs and artillery are dropped or launched at one of the most densely populated strips of land in the world, leaving death and destruction that no one should endure on what has become a near-regular basis.

Even prior to the most recent Israeli attack for which Israel is entirely to blame, Gaza had been predicted to be unliveable by 2020. Imagine the additional devastation after 11 days of the Israeli war machine pounding Gaza.

It is important to recall that the recent Israeli attack on Gaza started when a group of young Palestinians launched a campaign to save their families from forced expulsion in Sheikh Jarrah, which was then followed by Israeli escalation against Jerusalem at Damascus Gate and then on the holiest of nights in the Muslim calendar, during Ramadan. Palestinians in Jerusalem resisted Israel’s brutality.

However, the final straw for the resistance groups in Gaza was the unwarranted and barbaric attack on worshippers at Al Aqsa mosque and the cry for help from their brothers and sisters in Jerusalem to come to their aid.

The resistance initially responded with a small number of rockets. Israel launched a devastating attack on Gaza and the rest is now history as it is added to a number of 'wars' it has launched on the besieged strip.

The dead cannot be brought back, whether Palestinians or Israeli. Israel will be able to easily rebuild and repair. In contrast the devastation in Gaza will take years to address. There will be a need for rebuilding plans, donors to cover the cost of that effort, but Israel, which controls the main commercial access point into Gaza will control what materials go in.

Based on past experience, it will not be in a hurry to help relieve the suffering, rather it may use this access as a bargaining chip when needed to extract demands from those that control the strip.

We are already hearing commitments to find a way to ensure that there is no repeat of the recent crisis. There is a slightly different tone from President Joe Biden. Having initially allied himself with Israel’s position, claiming it had a ‘right to self-defence’, he then acknowledged that “we also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy.”

US presidents and officials usually ignore Palestinians in such statements. However, in his first statement after the ceasefire, Biden went a little further in sending “sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost loved ones.”