Israel hits back after several rockets fired from Lebanon
Israel’s army said it fired artillery shells towards southern Lebanon after four rockets were launched from Lebanese territory, causing air raid sirens to blare in the northern Israeli city of Haifa and areas to the east.
Israeli security forces cordon off an area in the northern Israeli-Arab city of Shfaram on May 19, 2021, following a rocket attack fired from southern Lebanon. / AFP
May 19, 2021

Israel has fired artillery at targets in Lebanon after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory, the Israeli military said.

Israel's missile defences intercepted one of the projectiles and "the rest most likely fell in open areas," the military said. The rockets caused air raid sirens to blare in the northern Israeli city of Haifa and areas to the east.

Security sources in Lebanon confirmed that four rockets had been launched towards Israel from Seddiqine, a village in the region of Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre.

It was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets, and there were no reports of damage on either side.

Third incident

It was the third incident of rocket fire from Lebanon since hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza flared up on May 10.

On Monday, six shells were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel but fell short of the border, drawing retaliatory Israeli artillery fire. Three rockets launched towards Israel on Thursday landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties.

Israel fought a war in 2006 against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and access to advanced rockets. The border has been mostly quiet since then.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired on Israel sporadically in the past.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
