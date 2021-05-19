Israel has fired artillery at targets in Lebanon after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory, the Israeli military said.

Israel's missile defences intercepted one of the projectiles and "the rest most likely fell in open areas," the military said. The rockets caused air raid sirens to blare in the northern Israeli city of Haifa and areas to the east.

Security sources in Lebanon confirmed that four rockets had been launched towards Israel from Seddiqine, a village in the region of Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre.

It was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets, and there were no reports of damage on either side.

Third incident