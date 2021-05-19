At least 58,000 people have been displaced by Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza, which has destroyed or badly damaged nearly 450 mainly civilian buildings, the UN said on Tuesday.

Nearly 47,000 displaced civilians have sought shelter in 58 UNRWA-run (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) schools in Gaza, Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva, told Anadolu Agency.

Laerke said OCHA welcomed the Israeli authorities opening of Kerem Shalom crossing for essential humanitarian supplies.

“It is critical that Erez crossing is also opened for the entry and exit of critical humanitarian staff,” he said.

Faced with the devastation wrought upon Gaza, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “There will be a great need for reconstruction of the infrastructure that was destroyed in Gaza. The Palestinian people will need the help of the international community, the financial help of the international community. We will get involved in it as much as we can.”

While Israel has allowed dozens of UNRWA fuel trucks into Gaza, it continues to block delivery of “other essential humanitarian cargo,” Dujarric said.

“As far as the security situation allows, the UN along with our partners provide food and non-food items to displaced families, and immediate cash assistance to more than 56,000 people,” he added.

In a separate statement on the conflict, rights group Amnesty International said Israeli air strikes on residential buildings might amount to war crimes, which Israel denies.

“Israeli forces have displayed a shocking disregard for the lives of Palestinian civilians by carrying out a number of airstrikes targeting residential buildings in some cases killing entire families – including children – and causing wanton destruction to civilian property in attacks that may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity,” Amnesty said in a statement.

A humanitarian crisis