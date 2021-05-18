On May 12, a group of Palestinian children who were blindfolded and handcuffed appeared on an Israeli soldier’s Instagram stories. Most of the children looked sedated and one of them was half-naked.

The video circulated on social media after an Israeli court approved forced evictions of six Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood -- a decision that sparked resistance in both the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel.

Thousands of Palestinian citizens of Israel took part in protests, demanding an end to forced evictions in East Jerusalem as well as Israel’s relentless bombing campaign in Gaza. In response, Israeli mobs violently attacked Palestinians wherever they found them on the streets in small numbers. The killing of a Palestinian man by an unidentified Jewish person particularly heightened tensions, although some Israelis also demonstrated in protest of the Israeli offensive.

In response, Israeli forces arrested 850 Palestinian citizens of Israel in a week of unrest in various Israeli cities. A report says a quarter of them were minors.

Public Prosecution of the Office of Israel has filed all the indictments, a total of 116, against Palestinians with Israeli passports. Most of the detained Palestinian children are typically charged with stone-throwing, which as per Israeli law is a punishable offence with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The Israeli government let go of 100 right-wing Israelis who were arrested for openly assaulting Palestinians in Israel. No such charges were brought against the Jewish assailants. Most Palestinian adults living under Israeli law were charged with assaulting police officers. The recent detentions, which include children, will further deteriorate Israel's human rights record.

The only country that takes children to military courts

Israel is the only country in the world to prosecute children routinely in military courts. These tribunals lack legal checks and balances that could transition into fair trials.

B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights organisation, maintains the record of Palestinian children held in Israeli prisons. It says Israel Prison Service (IPS) stopped sharing information with the organisation in September 2020. As per Israel's Freedom of Information Law, IPS is entitled to receive information from the prison authority.