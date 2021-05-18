Africa's tropical forests appear more resilient as carbon sinks than Amazonian rainforests, mopping up planet-warming carbon dioxide even when sizzling El Nino heat halted absorption in other parts of the world, researchers have said.

They studied the impact of the worst El Nino weather event on record - in 2015-16 - on intact rainforests in six African nations: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Ghana, Liberia and Congo Republic.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific that occurs every few years. It affects wind patterns and can trigger both floods and drought across the world.

The new study found that trees in the African forests continued to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, despite experiencing drought and a warming of 0.92 degrees Celsius above the 1980-2010 average temperature.

"We saw no sharp slowdown of tree growth, nor a big rise in tree deaths, as a result of the extreme climatic conditions," said Amy Bennett, lead author of the study and a professor at Britain's University of Leeds, in a statement.

"Overall, the uptake of carbon dioxide by these intact rainforests reduced by 36%, but they continued to function as a carbon sink, slowing the rate of climate change."

According to the research, the forests across Africa still removed 1.1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually during the 2015/16 El Nino period - equivalent to three times Britain's CO2 emissions in 2019.

