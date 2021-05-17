Israel's relentless bombardment on Gaza that Tel Aviv has been blockading from land, air, and sea since 2007 has internally displaced more than 42,000 Palestinians.

"Seventy-three years after the creation of the Palestine refugee issue, the loss of their homeland and dispossession of their property continues," United Nations relief agency UNRWA said on Monday.

"42,000+ Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are internally displaced as they flee Israeli air strikes and seek shelter in UNRWA schools and elsewhere," it said in a tweet.

At the same time, UNRWA said eight Palestine refugee families who have lived for decades in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem "continue to face imminent forced eviction, placing them at higher risk of forced transfer."

"This latest escalation of violence and threat of dispossession is part of the ongoing Nakba [catastrophe]. Neither the imminent forced evictions of the Sheikh Jarrah residents nor the ongoing air strikes on Gaza are isolated incidents," UNRWA said.

Death toll at 212

It comes as the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza soared to 212, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

The grim figure includes 61 children, 35 women and 16 elderly people, the ministry said in a statement, while 1,400 people have been wounded during the attacks.

The Israeli military has staged strikes across the Palestinian enclave since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Gaza's rocket fire.

The recent tensions that started in occupied East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

