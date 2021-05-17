After the event, students decided to take on the all-powerful American gun rights lobby: the National Rifle Association. We interview Zoe Grover, the Executive Director of Stop Handgun Violence.

[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film has been removed on June 7.]

The right to bear arms in the USA was an important right when the constitution was written more than 200 years ago. The right to bear arms is a constitutional right. However, like all constitutional rights. it is not an absolute right and there are limits. For example, people with a history of violence are prevented from purchasing firearms. Still we witness mass shootings especially in schools in the US. When asked about the issue, Zoe Grover explains: “Mass shootings in the US are a product of the ease in access to firearms that most states allow. In most states, no background check is required for purchasing firearms from private individuals. In most states, firearms are not required to be kept locked and unloaded when not under the control of the owner. And in many states, individuals with a history of domestic abuse are not prevented from accessing firearms. Domestic mass shootings, shootings that take place between family members, are the most common type of mass shootings in the US.”