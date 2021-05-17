On the morning of May 13, when Muslims observed Eid, I woke up to bad news: my uncle had a heart attack that was triggered by Israel's intense air strikes on northern Gaza the previous night. He somehow survived.

The instinct of survival keeps every Palestinian in Gaza awake, as Israel unleashes terror--missiles, rockets, bombs and toxic gas--from its fighter jets on several occasions all through the day and night.

I recently recovered from coronavirus and I still haven't regained my sense of smell. The loss of smell can be fatal at a time when Israel has been relentlessly firing missiles and bombs and dropping toxic gas on Gaza. Every night, as I lay on my bed exhausted from the horrors of the Zionist regime, I often ask myself: "What if they attack us with chemical weapons, some deadly gas and I inhale it without knowing that it is death?"

Such dark thoughts are very common to take over Palestinian minds, especially on days like these. In my 24 years of existence, I have witnessed four wars that Israel imposed on us in 2008, 2012, 2014, and the current one.

The war machine

Looking back at those wars and the gruelling siege of Gaza, my hometown, it feels like a miracle to be alive. For Gazans, there is no end to difficult times. We have reconciled with the fact that as long as Israel occupies our land, we have to survive and navigate the siege. At times survival becomes so hard that you wouldn't wish this life on anyone.

Israel's war machine not only murders our men, women and children but also affects our brain and body. In the past 10 days, since Israel waged war on Gaza, I have lost track of time.

As the night arrives, my body stiffens up to prepare itself for the strain it will endure until the morning. The Israeli military takes sadistic pleasure to keep us awake in the night with constant air strikes. They want to drain us both mentally and physically.