The Israeli offensive being carried out in the occupied Palestinian territories over the past week has spared no one, including journalists who have been caught in its crosshairs while reporting amid the violence.

In occupied East Jerusalem on May 7 and 10, Israeli security forces fired rubber bullets and injured at least eight Palestinian and international journalists covering the protests at the Temple Mount complex and Al Aqsa Mosque.

Anadolu Agency’s Middle East news editor, Turgut Alp Boyraz, was shot twice by Israeli police in two separate incidents while reporting.

Boyraz was one of four journalists from the Turkish news outlet that were attacked.

AA’s photojournalist Fayez Abu Rumaila was brutally beaten by Israeli forces while covering clashes at the Al Aqsa complex.

“I have bruises all over my body. I told the officers that I am a journalist, but they kept hitting me,” he said.

Then on May 12, Israeli airstrikes destroyed the Al Jawhara tower, a 10-storey building in Gaza City that housed the offices of fourteen media organisations.

The offices included those of The National Information Agency, Palestine Newspaper, Al Arabi Channel, Al Ittijah TV, Al Nujaba TV, the Syrian TV, Al Kufiya Channel, Al Mamalaka channel, APA Agency, Sabq Agency 24, Bawaba 24, the Palestinian Media Forum, the Palestinian Forum for Democratic Dialogue and Development.

Yesterday another Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroyed Al Shorouk Tower, a 14-storey building that housed seven media outlets.

TRT Arabi’s office was among those hit while a reporter was live on air. Several people were injured.