Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a highly charged diplomatic effort to encourage the international community to come up with a strong response to Israel and hold the Zionist state accountable for committing large-scale violence and human rights abuse against Palestinians.

Under Erdogan's leadership, Turkey continues to mobilise all relevant international institutions, especially the United Nations and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, to support Palestine and teach Israel a "deterrent lesson".

In the past few days, President Erdogan held phone calls with the heads of states and governments of nearly 20 countries, which include Palestine, Russia, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait and Algeria.

President Erdogan invited the leaders he talked with to take effective action together against Israel's attacks on Masjid Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, Gaza and all the Palestinians.

In this direction, according to the Turkish government's latest press release, the president made his first contact with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas Political Bureau.

Since May 8, as the Israeli attacks on Palestinians started, President Erdogan has discussed the issue with the following leaders of the world: Russian president Vladimir Putin, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik and former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad.

What was discussed during the phone calls?