US largest fuel pipeline has restarted operations, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.

The disruption of Colonial Pipeline caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.

Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late on Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”

But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.

The operator came online as DarkSide, the hacking group blamed for crippling the pipeline company, claimed responsibility for breaking into three more companies, saying it was publishing hundreds of gigabytes of data from a Brazilian battery firm, a Chicago-based tech company, and a British engineering firm.

Colonial Pipeline plans not to pay the ransom demanded by the hackers who encrypted their data, sources familiar with the company's response told Reuters on Wednesday.

Instead, the company is working closely with law enforcement and US cybersecurity firm FireEye to mitigate the damage and restore operations.

READ MORE:Colonial Pipeline shutdown sparks fear of US petrol shortage

Panic buying and shortages