A resistance is rising among Palestinians, and it's not from the usual quarters. Israeli aggression following the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem has inspired Palestinians to rise in solidarity after years of disunity.

In short, a combination of illegal settlement activity, a violent Israeli raid on al-Aqsa Mosque where Palestinians had gathered to insulate themselves from encroachment, the forced expulsions of Palestinians from their homes, and the violent suppression of protests has escalated to the point where Israel is relentlessly bombing Gaza in what they call a 'response' to Hamas 'rocket' fire. The rocket fire, by the way, was a response to 300 Palestinians being wounded by Israeli forces inside the third holiest site in Islam, al-Aqsa.

Israel has since declared an emergency in three cities, and that is where our story of a new resistance starts.

We spoke to some Palestinians in Israel – or Palestinians with Israeli citizenship – to ask them what they've been going through.

It's important to keep in mind that several Palestinians were threatened with consequences on Tuesday by Israeli intelligence through text messages for their 'violent' actions at al-Aqsa, and as a result, they spoke to TRT World under pseudonyms.

Mazen Majdoub, 32, took part in the protests, and lives in Jaffa (Yaffa in Arabic) and says there is a groundswell of anger that has been simmering for some time now.

"My generation who lived through the Second Intifada broke the barriers of our parents living under military law in the 50s and 60s. And the new one (generation) is even more fearless."

Majdoub says there is also an internal political dimension to what is happening and says that many people, both Arabs and Jews, blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for escalating the situation. But it has backfired and instead created more divisions internally.

Netanyahu has not been able to form a stable government for years and Israel has had four elections in just two years. But the Israelis managed to sign the Abraham Accords with a number of Arab countries which has alleviated any pressure that was left on Israel from some of its closest neighbours.

And thanks to factionalism, a debilitating blockade of Gaza, a carte blanche from the US and the international community, Israel has managed to proliferate illegal settlement activity unimpeded – until now.

Majdoub says that the anger has risen to a boiling point in 'mixed cities' like Lod (Lyd) and Acre (Akka), where Arabs live in ghettos. He says people have been "treated badly" by the police and the state for years. "Now they are protesting without fear, burning police stations and police cars."

That same anger was palpable after the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem, which came after an Israeli court ruled that a number of houses in Sheikh Jarrah were built on land owned by Jewish religious associations before the formation of Israel in 1948.

But the reality is that that court should have no jurisdiction over East Jerusalem, and the Palestinians in it, because the area is under Israeli occupation according to international law. Palestinians have appealed the decision in Israel's Supreme Court but a verdict has been delayed, presumably because of the escalating violence.