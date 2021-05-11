Yolanda Moran attended the Mother’s Day march on Monday in her wheelchair.

"We mothers have come to remind the authorities that they need to look for them", said 77-year-old Moran. She was carrying a photograph of her son, Dan Fernandez, who went missing in 2008.

Dressed in white and holding white roses in their hands, thousands of mothers in the Mexican capital came out to protest, asking the authorities to find their children, the victims of violence and impunity that plagues the country.

"We do not live. We survive. Every year we are older, more tired, sicker," said Moran while she marched in Mexico City.

Grim tragedy

More than 80,000 people have gone missing in Mexico since former President Felipe Calderon launched a brutal military campaign in the war against the powerful drug cartels in 2006.

Another 300,000 have been murdered over the same period, according to the authorities, who say most of the killings are linked to gang violence.

Homicide and abduction are the reasons behind some of those who have disappeared, while others are victims of human trafficking - from young men threatened to work for drug cartels, to women forced into the sex trade.

Around a quarter of those missing are female, and the tally includes more than 12,000 children. Most of these are girls.

But the tragedy still continues. The bodies of three siblings aged 24, 29 and 32 were found dead in a suburb of the western city of Guadalajara on Monday.